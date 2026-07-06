Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 6
Purdue Tweets/video
Purdue Quote of the Day
“I chose Purdue because of the trust I have with the coaching staff and the stability knowing that coach Painter isn’t going anywhere. The development aspect was incredible and their system on how they use their point guards.”
– New Purdue basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr.
Purdue Headlines
Breakdown: New Purdue Basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr. – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands elite point guard recruit Kevin Savage Jr. as part of 2027 recruiting haul – GoldandBlack.com
Eating the job: How Purdue linebacker Charles Correa is rebuilding his body this offseason – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: July 4 edition–Purdue hoops talk with Mark Montieth – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 6
1964-65 Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football
1985-88 Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football
Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football
Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football
Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Braxton Myers (2004) Cornerback , Football
Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball
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