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Gold and Black Basketball

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 6

Dub Jellison@dubjellison
6h
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Purdue Quote of the Day

“I chose Purdue because of the trust I have with the coaching staff and the stability knowing that coach Painter isn’t going anywhere. The development aspect was incredible and their system on how they use their point guards.”

– New Purdue basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr.

Purdue Headlines

Breakdown: New Purdue Basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr. – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands elite point guard recruit Kevin Savage Jr. as part of 2027 recruiting haul – GoldandBlack.com

Eating the job: How Purdue linebacker Charles Correa is rebuilding his body this offseason – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: July 4 edition–Purdue hoops talk with Mark Montieth – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 6

1964-65 Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football
1985-88 Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football
Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football
Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football
Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Braxton Myers (2004) Cornerback , Football
Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball

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