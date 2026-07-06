University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 6

Purdue Tweets/video

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Savage has committed to Purdue, he told @Rivals.



The 5-11 point guard is a top-40 overall recruit in the 2027 class.



"My goal is to come to Mackey Arena and bring a national championship back to West Lafayette.“https://t.co/Qtct7uNBqb pic.twitter.com/z8fczxW3Tm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 5, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“I chose Purdue because of the trust I have with the coaching staff and the stability knowing that coach Painter isn’t going anywhere. The development aspect was incredible and their system on how they use their point guards.”

– New Purdue basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr.

Purdue Headlines

Breakdown: New Purdue Basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr. – GoldandBlack.com Purdue lands elite point guard recruit Kevin Savage Jr. as part of 2027 recruiting haul – GoldandBlack.com Eating the job: How Purdue linebacker Charles Correa is rebuilding his body this offseason – GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: July 4 edition–Purdue hoops talk with Mark Montieth – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 6

1964-65 Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football

1985-88 Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football

Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football

Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football

Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Braxton Myers (2004) Cornerback , Football

Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball