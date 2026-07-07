Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 7
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Purdue Quote of the Day
“Having now seen (Kevin) Savage play the past 18 months or so in three different national events in three different states, and watching as much video as I could possibly find access to, I can say this: I think he is a traditional Purdue guy.
Don’t get so caught up in stats and skill set and things like that. Look at the intangibles. Savage strikes me as a really high-level competitor and looks kind of like a football player.”
– Brian Nuebert on Purdue basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr. in Three Thoughts From The Weekend column
Purdue Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue basketball recruiting, Kevin Savage’s commitment and more – GoldandBlack.com
What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com
Coach View: Warren Central coach JT Whitaker breaks down Purdue commit Kaleb Elkins – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue QB coach Greg Olson – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball playing waiting game on 2 fronts for potential big man addition – Journal & Courier
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 7
John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football
Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football
Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football
Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football
Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football
Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football
Hudson Miller (2003) Linebacker, Football
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