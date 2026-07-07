University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 7

Purdue Tweets/video

Fletch rocking the 4️⃣4️⃣. https://t.co/9E2eTQGmiI — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 6, 2026

What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa.



• Why so much

• Carb timing

• Monitoring

• Hydration



A typical day woofing calories for the Boilermakers' alpha defender.https://t.co/kYeRmm8PUV pic.twitter.com/IL6OKJdAUo — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 7, 2026

Breakdown: New #Purdue Basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr.

🏀 Complete PG offensively

🏀 Tenacious D

🏀 Competitor pic.twitter.com/50x0de4BXQ — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) July 5, 2026

Created a graphic to show where former Big Ten players are playing in the NBA Summer League



Rosters always subject to change, please let me know if I am missing anyone pic.twitter.com/NFswOSb1XW — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) July 6, 2026

Trey Kaufman-Renn on the adjustment from Purdue to the NBA



“It’s definitely different, especially the way that we played, we played a little bit slower, a lot more different terminology, a lot more plays, stuff like that. So getting with guys that are more athletic, more… pic.twitter.com/mskBwHT5HF — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) July 6, 2026

From Neil Armstrong to Purdue 1, the Cradle of Astronauts keeps reaching higher. 🚀



As part of @USATODAY's special coverage of America's 250th anniversary, meet the Boilermakers continuing Purdue's legacy in space, including @PurdueABE's Marshall Porterfield and… pic.twitter.com/CFZOfttNNo — Purdue Engineering (@PurdueEngineers) July 6, 2026

Coach View: Warren Central coach JT Whitaker breaks down #Purdue defensive back commit Kaleb Elkinshttps://t.co/TMJESncnUU pic.twitter.com/kOOAkHvJzo — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 6, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“Having now seen (Kevin) Savage play the past 18 months or so in three different national events in three different states, and watching as much video as I could possibly find access to, I can say this: I think he is a traditional Purdue guy.

Don’t get so caught up in stats and skill set and things like that. Look at the intangibles. Savage strikes me as a really high-level competitor and looks kind of like a football player.”

– Brian Nuebert on Purdue basketball commitment Kevin Savage Jr. in Three Thoughts From The Weekend column

Purdue Headlines

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue basketball recruiting, Kevin Savage’s commitment and more – GoldandBlack.com What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com Coach View: Warren Central coach JT Whitaker breaks down Purdue commit Kaleb Elkins – GoldandBlack.com Drew Brees memories: Purdue QB coach Greg Olson – GoldandBlack.com



Purdue basketball playing waiting game on 2 fronts for potential big man addition – Journal & Courier

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 7

John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football

Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football

Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football

Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football

Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football

Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football

Hudson Miller (2003) Linebacker, Football