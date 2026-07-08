Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 8
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Purdue Quote of the Day
“After the season, I was around 220 pounds,” said Correa. “I had started the year closer to 230, so I wanted to get that weight back and be comfortable moving with it again. I didn’t want to stay at that lower weight through winter training and spring ball. The goal was to add the weight back, feel strong, and make sure it helped me rather than slowed me down.”
– Purdue linebacker Charles Correa in Tom Dienhart’s “What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa”
Purdue Headlines
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue July men’s basketball recruiting talk and more – GoldandBlack.com
Names to know: Las Vegas EYBL Session IV – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Notre Dame – GoldandBlack.com
Registration open for 2026 Tyler Trent Golf Outing benefiting Purdue Center for Cancer Research – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 12-10 – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 8
Mike Williams (1950) Center, Football
Don Anderson (dec. 2/6/24) (1963) Cornerback, Football
Taver Johnson (1972) Assistant coach, Football
Mark Bigonger (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
R’Kes Starling (1978) Cornerback, Football
Max Klare (2003) Tight End, Football
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