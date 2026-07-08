University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 8

Purdue Tweets/video

Promo Schedule Drop ‼️



Can't wait to see everyone back at Ross-Ade this fall. pic.twitter.com/Dg7PXlc9Ko — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 7, 2026

From Neil Armstrong to Purdue 1, the Cradle of Astronauts keeps reaching higher. 🚀



As part of @USATODAY's special coverage of America's 250th anniversary, meet the Boilermakers continuing Purdue's legacy in space, including @PurdueABE's Marshall Porterfield and… pic.twitter.com/CFZOfttNNo — Purdue Engineering (@PurdueEngineers) July 6, 2026

See you at Mackey. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/wPXel5qvgN — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) July 7, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“After the season, I was around 220 pounds,” said Correa. “I had started the year closer to 230, so I wanted to get that weight back and be comfortable moving with it again. I didn’t want to stay at that lower weight through winter training and spring ball. The goal was to add the weight back, feel strong, and make sure it helped me rather than slowed me down.”

– Purdue linebacker Charles Correa in Tom Dienhart’s “What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa”

Purdue Headlines

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue July men’s basketball recruiting talk and more – GoldandBlack.com Names to know: Las Vegas EYBL Session IV – GoldandBlack.com Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Notre Dame – GoldandBlack.com Registration open for 2026 Tyler Trent Golf Outing benefiting Purdue Center for Cancer Research – GoldandBlack.com Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 12-10 – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 8

Mike Williams (1950) Center, Football

Don Anderson (dec. 2/6/24) (1963) Cornerback, Football

Taver Johnson (1972) Assistant coach, Football

Mark Bigonger (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

R’Kes Starling (1978) Cornerback, Football

Max Klare (2003) Tight End, Football