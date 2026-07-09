Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 9
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Purdue Quote of the Day
“That was just who he was. He showed up, had fun, was incredibly likable, but he was absolutely trying to beat you. It transferred over into everything — sprints, film study, cards, whatever it was. He could turn anything into a competition.”
– Former Purdue wide receiver Seth Morales on the competitive spirit of Drew Brees.
Purdue Headlines
July Evaluation Period Day 1: Purdue basketball recruits in Las Vegas on Wednesday – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 8 RB Fame Ijeboi – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Seth Morales – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 9
Don Baldwin (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football
Drew Banks (1964) Defensive End, Football
Bryan Madden (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cindy Lamping (1973) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Brian Wang (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Hannah Anderson (1982) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker, Football
Thomas Meadows (1994) Kicker, Football
Luke Staton (1999) Liinebacker, Football
Allen Daniels (1999) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kam Brown (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
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