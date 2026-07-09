University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 9

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➡️ Most Summer League players since 2019. pic.twitter.com/2MnB4qhV7P — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 9, 2026

Taylor Anderson continues to raise the bar. 📈



Watch our four-part docuseries "Laying the Tracks" on YouTube. https://t.co/Uc8VAazFe5 pic.twitter.com/1W5yMheeC3 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) July 8, 2026

Purdue is preparing students to become effective critical thinkers. 🚂



Looking to get a head start on strengthening this skill? On #ThisIsPurdue, @purduemitch highlights the unique opportunities available for all Boilermakers. 🎧: https://t.co/s5pU2ApEJB pic.twitter.com/IPJTBvb96k — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 9, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“That was just who he was. He showed up, had fun, was incredibly likable, but he was absolutely trying to beat you. It transferred over into everything — sprints, film study, cards, whatever it was. He could turn anything into a competition.”

– Former Purdue wide receiver Seth Morales on the competitive spirit of Drew Brees.

Purdue Headlines

July Evaluation Period Day 1: Purdue basketball recruits in Las Vegas on Wednesday – GoldandBlack.com Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 8 RB Fame Ijeboi – GoldandBlack.com Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Seth Morales – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 9

Don Baldwin (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football

Drew Banks (1964) Defensive End, Football

Bryan Madden (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cindy Lamping (1973) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Brian Wang (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Hannah Anderson (1982) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker, Football

Thomas Meadows (1994) Kicker, Football

Luke Staton (1999) Liinebacker, Football

Allen Daniels (1999) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kam Brown (2000) Wide Receiver, Football