University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 1
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Will the Big Ten and SEC swallow Congress’s poison pill: On3.com
T&F: Lofton, Smith head to nationals – Purduesports.com
Wrestling” Boilers total 12 wins at U23 National Championships – Purduesports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 1
Rock Supan (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Owen (1981) Defensive End, Football
Brandon Villarreal (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cody Webster (1991) Punter, Football