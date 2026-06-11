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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 11

by: Dub Jellison24 minutes agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

Headlines

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue summer practice begins and more – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing four-star safety Kaleb Elkins – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: The start of Purdue summer basketball practice – GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with new John Purdue Club Director Nick Logan – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing in-state running back Izayveon Moore – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 11

Rod Hicks (1943) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Don Blalock (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Waddell (1971) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Leo Perez (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Niemeier (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Spencer Evans (1996) Kicker, Football

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