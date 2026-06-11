University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 11
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue summer practice begins and more – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing four-star safety Kaleb Elkins – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: The start of Purdue summer basketball practice – GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with new John Purdue Club Director Nick Logan – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing in-state running back Izayveon Moore – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 11
Rod Hicks (1943) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Don Blalock (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Waddell (1971) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Leo Perez (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Niemeier (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Spencer Evans (1996) Kicker, Football