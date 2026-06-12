University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 12

Purdue Tweets/videos

Catch up on the latest from #Purdue in this week’s "Purdue News Now":



🚂 AD Bobinski announces retirement

📚 Lundstrom named Engineering dean

📈 Trustees approve budget, frozen tuition

💻 Faculty and staff AI resources

🍦 Reception for President Chiang

#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/MZjkq3Dj3q — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) June 12, 2026

This week's BOILING OVER at https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI …

🏈 Purdue football's run of commitments and what might come next

🏀Boilermaker summer basketball practice

🏀 Hoops coaches on the road for the first spring evaluation period pic.twitter.com/398Xz5BTAy — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 12, 2026

Having some fun while learning about managing finances ✅



Improving as a unit every day both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/1F6PHJ1kEy — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 11, 2026

Season full of growth ends as an Honorable Mention All-American 👏



Britannie Johnson threw 16.02m (52-06.75) in the shot put to finish 20th in her first NCAAs appearance.#BoilerUp x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/4q3EGq2jCj — Purdue Track & Field / Cross Country (@PurdueTrackXC) June 12, 2026

BREAKING: Westfield OL Nicholas Schurman talks commitment to Purdue https://t.co/0IGYZqqfGe https://t.co/3N6zsAASbe — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) June 11, 2026

understands the game from a player’s perspective



Isaiah Thompson is our new Player Development & Recruiting Coordinator 🔗 https://t.co/3wYcfQSKYD#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/226paTwgEx — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) June 12, 2026

.@Sam_Flores20 & @JakeKramer99 being recognized by the ABCA gives us an All-Region hitter & pitcher in the same year for the first time since 2012. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/xk9kEgTqjl — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) June 10, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“Obviously it meant a lot growing up watching Purdue sports, so seeing how Purdue has performed the last couple of years was not exactly ideal,” Schurman said. “Connecting with the new staff though I grew a strong belief that the coaches and players on the team can get the job done and it really made me want to be a part of turning around a team I love,” new Purdue football commitment Nicholas Schurman

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting, basketball recruiting’s spring eval period and more – GoldandBlack.com Purdue general manager Brandon Lee gets extension, raise – GoldandBlack.com Weekly Word: The Purdue athletic director job description, college football soul-lessness and more – GoldandBlack.com Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Westfield offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 12

Isaiah Thompson (2000) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Andy Gladstone (1961) Defensive End, Football

Jeff Huber (1965) Quarterback, Football

Dennis Chronopoulos (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Paul Dubler (1984) Cornerback, Football

Ashley Mays (1984) Guard, Women’s Basketball

T.J. McCollum (1995) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 13

Bob O’Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football

Ronnie Hill (1997) Safety, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 14

Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football

Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football

Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football

Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football