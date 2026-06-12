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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 12

by: Dub Jellison2 hours agodubjellison

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Quotes of the Day

“Obviously it meant a lot growing up watching Purdue sports, so seeing how Purdue has performed the last couple of years was not exactly ideal,” Schurman said. “Connecting with the new staff though I grew a strong belief that the coaches and players on the team can get the job done and it really made me want to be a part of turning around a team I love,” new Purdue football commitment Nicholas Schurman

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting, basketball recruiting’s spring eval period and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue general manager Brandon Lee gets extension, raise – GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The Purdue athletic director job description, college football soul-lessness and more – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Westfield offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 12

Isaiah Thompson (2000) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Andy Gladstone (1961) Defensive End, Football
Jeff Huber (1965) Quarterback, Football
Dennis Chronopoulos (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Paul Dubler (1984) Cornerback, Football
Ashley Mays (1984) Guard, Women’s Basketball
T.J. McCollum (1995) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 13

Bob O’Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football
Ronnie Hill (1997) Safety, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 14

Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football
Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football

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