University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 12
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“Obviously it meant a lot growing up watching Purdue sports, so seeing how Purdue has performed the last couple of years was not exactly ideal,” Schurman said. “Connecting with the new staff though I grew a strong belief that the coaches and players on the team can get the job done and it really made me want to be a part of turning around a team I love,” new Purdue football commitment Nicholas Schurman
Headlines
BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting, basketball recruiting’s spring eval period and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue general manager Brandon Lee gets extension, raise – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: The Purdue athletic director job description, college football soul-lessness and more – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Westfield offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 12
Isaiah Thompson (2000) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Andy Gladstone (1961) Defensive End, Football
Jeff Huber (1965) Quarterback, Football
Dennis Chronopoulos (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Paul Dubler (1984) Cornerback, Football
Ashley Mays (1984) Guard, Women’s Basketball
T.J. McCollum (1995) Linebacker, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 13
Bob O’Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football
Ronnie Hill (1997) Safety, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 14
Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football
Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football