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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 22

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Tom Dienhart@TomDienhart1
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Headlines

Purdue lands pledge from Arizona EDGE T.K. Cunningham – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands Maryland defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Georgia wide receiver Eron Mallard – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue’s Braden Smith and the NBA, alignment and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hires pitching coach – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football
Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ashton Nichols (2001) Safety, Football
Marvin Grant (2001) Safety, Football
Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football
Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football

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