University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 23

Tweets/videos

4⭐️ Ahmed Nur is taking an official visit to Purdue this week, he told @Rivals.



The 6-8 forward won MVP of the NBPA Top-100 Camp earlier this month and has been one of the spring's biggest risers. https://t.co/G2bPHACFuv pic.twitter.com/NC4r0jrcCU — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 22, 2026

The ultimate floor general 🎯



Braden Smith breaks down what makes him an elite point guard.@3bradensmith | @BoilerBall | #PSEprhttps://t.co/kFxOC1qChP — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) June 22, 2026

You’re always there by our side.



Shoutout to you, dad 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FsqL58vm4i — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 21, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Caden’s been awesome. Just his overall basketball experiences, I think, have shown.” -Purdue assistant P.J. Thompson on Princeton transfer Caden Pierce

Headlines

Purdue football recruiting recap: Official visits conclude, decisions loom and more – GoldandBlack.com

After a year on his own, Purdue’s Caden Pierce excited to have a team again – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue’s NBA hopefuls, Dusty May and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue quartet hopes to be drafted – PurdueAthletics.com

Four-star forward Ahmed Nur sets official visit to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 12 – GoldandBlack.com

Sam Vessat’s journey from hoops to track star – PurdueAthletics.com

Braden Smith looks to restore Purdue’s success of second-round picks – IndyStar.com

Birthdays

Dave Butz (dec. 11/4/22) (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football

John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football

Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball

Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football

Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football