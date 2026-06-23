Gold and Black
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 23
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“Caden’s been awesome. Just his overall basketball experiences, I think, have shown.”
-Purdue assistant P.J. Thompson on Princeton transfer Caden Pierce
Headlines
Purdue football recruiting recap: Official visits conclude, decisions loom and more – GoldandBlack.com
After a year on his own, Purdue’s Caden Pierce excited to have a team again – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue’s NBA hopefuls, Dusty May and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue quartet hopes to be drafted – PurdueAthletics.com
Four-star forward Ahmed Nur sets official visit to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 12 – GoldandBlack.com
Sam Vessat’s journey from hoops to track star – PurdueAthletics.com
Braden Smith looks to restore Purdue’s success of second-round picks – IndyStar.com
Birthdays
Dave Butz (dec. 11/4/22) (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football
Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball
Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football
Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football