Gold and Black
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 24
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Quote of the Day
“I think when rankings started happening, that really lit a fire in Braden. He took a lot of that personally, especially going against a lot of those same kids. He’d say, ‘I’m better than that kid,’ and things like that. I think that really lit a fire under him.”
-Dustin Smith, father of Braden
Headlines
Purdue’s Braden Smith may be an underdog again heading into the NBA Draft, but he’s used to it – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Kelly Kitchel – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers will wrestle in historic event aboard aircraft carrier – PurdueAthletics.com
Will Braden Smith be drafted? – IndyStar.com
Birthdays
Mark Schnolis (1945) Defensive Guard, Football
Tony Hoty (1950) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Turner (1968) Tight End, Football
Montrell Lowe (1979) Running Back, Football
Curtis Painter (1985) Quarterback, Football