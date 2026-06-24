University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 24

Tweets/videos

Doyel: After his pre-draft Pacers workout, Purdue PG Braden Smith said, "It kind of feels like a family." Here is how deeply those connections run. https://t.co/wUINylc6Qe — IndyStar (@indystar) June 24, 2026

Quote of the Day

“I think when rankings started happening, that really lit a fire in Braden. He took a lot of that personally, especially going against a lot of those same kids. He’d say, ‘I’m better than that kid,’ and things like that. I think that really lit a fire under him.” -Dustin Smith, father of Braden

Headlines

Purdue’s Braden Smith may be an underdog again heading into the NBA Draft, but he’s used to it – GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Kelly Kitchel – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers will wrestle in historic event aboard aircraft carrier – PurdueAthletics.com

Will Braden Smith be drafted? – IndyStar.com

Birthdays

Mark Schnolis (1945) Defensive Guard, Football

Tony Hoty (1950) Linebacker, Football

Kelly Turner (1968) Tight End, Football

Montrell Lowe (1979) Running Back, Football

Curtis Painter (1985) Quarterback, Football