Gold and Black
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 25
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“From day one, Braden has showed the resolve, determination and attitude to get to the next level and this is the first step toward achieving that dream. He has a lot of work ahead of him obviously, but he has the drive to compete in the best basketball league in the world.”
-Matt Painter
Headlines
Purdue’s Braden Smith heading to the Pacers via trade with the Bulls – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn heading north to the Timberwolves – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Indiana State – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Kelly Kitchel – GoldandBlack.com
How Braden Smith can help the Pacers – JCOnline.com
How Trey Kaufman-Renn can help the Timberwolves – JCOnline.com
Purdue freshman is ‘damn lethal’ thanks to growing up with the ‘Shooting Scientist’ – IndyStar.com
Enekwechi Wins Nigerian Shot Put Title, 7 – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Chris Van Eekeren (2000) Kicker, Football
Justin Jennings (1974) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Jireh Ojata (2002) Defensive End, Football
Amiyah Reynolds (2004) Guard, Women’s Basketball