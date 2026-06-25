University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 25

Tweets/videos

The men’s NCAA all-time leader in assists is staying in Indy 🔥



Welcome to the Blue & Gold, Braden Smith. pic.twitter.com/lavedMdDaH — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 25, 2026

The moment Braden Smith's NBA dream came true.



The Westfield H.S. grad and Purdue star was picked by the Chicago Bulls, who then traded his rights to the Indiana Pacers.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/cfZZQbfk5s



(📹: Shane Sumpter) pic.twitter.com/mQmwHZxqpi — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) June 25, 2026

the newest member of the Wolves! pic.twitter.com/kdbvIPLvg0 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 25, 2026

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We will put it in your inbox every business day.https://t.co/8Lq6WfKT2S pic.twitter.com/O5JT7XEhXS — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 24, 2026

🚂 ➡️ 🇨🇦



Boilers heading North of the border in late July. pic.twitter.com/uioYtMBztA — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 24, 2026

Representing the Old Gold & Black in the Windy City 🚂



B1G Media Day ➡️ Wednesday, July 29 pic.twitter.com/HII739Zkmy — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 24, 2026

After not hearing his name called during the NBA Draft, Purdue center Oscar Cluff reportedly will join the Houston Rockets' summer league roster. How Cluff may fit in the NBA. https://t.co/m6fTJw6C6e — Sam King (@samueltking) June 25, 2026

Quote of the Day

“From day one, Braden has showed the resolve, determination and attitude to get to the next level and this is the first step toward achieving that dream. He has a lot of work ahead of him obviously, but he has the drive to compete in the best basketball league in the world.” -Matt Painter

Headlines

Purdue’s Braden Smith heading to the Pacers via trade with the Bulls – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn heading north to the Timberwolves – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Indiana State – GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Kelly Kitchel – GoldandBlack.com

How Braden Smith can help the Pacers – JCOnline.com

How Trey Kaufman-Renn can help the Timberwolves – JCOnline.com

Purdue freshman is ‘damn lethal’ thanks to growing up with the ‘Shooting Scientist’ – IndyStar.com

Enekwechi Wins Nigerian Shot Put Title, 7 – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Chris Van Eekeren (2000) Kicker, Football

Justin Jennings (1974) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Jireh Ojata (2002) Defensive End, Football

Amiyah Reynolds (2004) Guard, Women’s Basketball