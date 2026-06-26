Gold and Black
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 26
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“He’s a confident kid who believes in himself and does every little thing it takes to win. He’s one of those guys that you watch him play you’re just expecting something good to happen with the ball in his hands. And it usually does.”
-Indiana Pacers Director of Digital Marketing Wheat Hotchkiss
Headlines
Boiling Over – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue’s NBA contingent, summer practice and more – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways from Purdue football’s official visit slate – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 11 WR Bisi Owens – GoldandBlack.com
Loyer and Kluff to play in NBA Summer League – PurdueAthletics.com
Purdue Big Ten Medal of Honor winners – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
JUNE 26
Willis Price (1953) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Jerome Sparkman (1968) Running Back, Football
Brooks Cormier (2000) Punter, Football
Steve Johnson (1971) Cornerback, Football
Mike Neal (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Hart (1989) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jake Herr (1997) Punter, Football
JUNE 27
Sal Ciampi (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike McVary (1955) Middle Guard, Football
Craig Terrill (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Rob Flournoy (1967) Linebacker, Football
Cole Herdman (1995) Tight End, Football
Elijah Sindelar (1996) Quarterback, Football
JUNE 28
Pat Conley (1943) Linebacker, Football
Jim Bremmer (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Nicley (1975) Center, Football
Chad Sutor (1989) Forward, Men’s Basketball