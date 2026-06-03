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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 3

Karpick_headshot500x500by: Alan Karpick6 minutes agoAlanKarpick

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Headlines

Purdue basketball is recruiting at a very high level… GoldandBlack.com
Key in-state prospects highlight recruiting weekend – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 3

Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football
Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football
Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football
Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women’s Basketball

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