University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 3
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Purdue basketball is recruiting at a very high level… GoldandBlack.com
Key in-state prospects highlight recruiting weekend – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 3
Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football
Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football
Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football
Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women’s Basketball