University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: June 5
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Ertlel’s Indiana All-Stars upend Hill and Junior All-Stars (plus video) – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 5
Bill Harmon (1943) Fullback, Football
Bob Dillingham (1947) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Erdman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Townsend (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chad Austin (1975) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jai Bullock (1977) Tight End, Football
Joey Warburg (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Josh Okonye (1995) Cornerback, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 6
Marion Isom (1962) Tailback, Football
Nick Mamula (1970) Center, Football
Brandon Johnson (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gene Mruczkowski (1980) Center, Football
Frank Duong (1986) Safety, Football
DeVarro Greaves (1989) Linebacker, Football
Whitney Bays (1992) Forward/Center, Women’s Basketball
April Wilson (1994) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Anthony Brown (2004) Safety, Football
Liam Murphy (2002) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 7
Steve Harton (1956) Defensive End, Football
Dan Payne (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Alford (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Carson Cunningham (1977) Guard, Men’s Basketball