University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 11
Purdue Tweets/videos
Smith, the first Purdue men’s hooper since Rick Mount to earn All Big-Ten three straight years.
Quote of the Day
Smith becomes the fifth Purdue player in modern history (since 1948) to be named to the first team three times, joining Robbie Hummel, Rick Mount, Dave Schellhase and Terry Dischinger on the list
Headlines
Barry Odom honors Rondale Moore’s influence on and off field at Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Baseballl Scores 17 in home win – Purduesports.com
Purdue opens second week of spring ball – Purduesports.com
Lunardi, Palm has Purdue as a No. 4 seed in Philly – ESPN, Jerry Palm Brackets
63 percent of NIL deals come from boosters – On3.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 10
Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football
Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football
Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football
Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football
Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football