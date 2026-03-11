University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 11

Purdue Tweets/videos

🥇🥇🥇



First-team All-Big Ten for the 3rd time. pic.twitter.com/ajJ685mBWw — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 10, 2026

Smith, the first Purdue men’s hooper since Rick Mount to earn All Big-Ten three straight years.

The All-Big Ten Teams and more on our honorees 🏀➡️ https://t.co/gGxg0gLAZP pic.twitter.com/qqmmXoQPT2 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 10, 2026

𝐒𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫



Will Berg is the second Shocker to earn @American_Conf Sixth Man of the Year honors. pic.twitter.com/NyyZ67afxd — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 10, 2026

• Why did TJ Lindsey change numbers?

• Barry Odom on Rondale Moore legacy

• Impressive true frosh WR



All that and more in a Deep Dive from Thursday's #Purdue spring practice.https://t.co/jO7lQZD1y0 pic.twitter.com/tvG834N1Yf — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 10, 2026

Barry Odom attended Rondale Moore's funeral last week.



"There are a couple benchmarks for anyone associated with Purdue, and Rondale is one of them. Every person I’ve talked to since being here has said nothing but elite things about him." pic.twitter.com/zwS8qAQuEa — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) March 10, 2026

What did Barry Odom say after the Boilermakers' fourth practice of the spring? Everything from the #Purdue coach:https://t.co/WeLxrjVQjZ pic.twitter.com/HgAUFcnXYb — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 10, 2026

Quote of the Day

Smith becomes the fifth Purdue player in modern history (since 1948) to be named to the first team three times, joining Robbie Hummel, Rick Mount, Dave Schellhase and Terry Dischinger on the list

Nebraska may be the state that brings down the College Sports Commission and NIL Go platform.



State law (§48-3603) is unambiguous. College athletes can't be penalized for earning or even intending to earn #NIL compensation.



That puts the CSC in an impossible position. Push too… https://t.co/a3IvhOIj5V pic.twitter.com/N8I7sTmbgw — Darren Heitner (@heitner) March 10, 2026

Bracket sim of the day at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ:



Champ: Purdue (against all odds!)

Final Four: Purdue, Houston, Duke, Arizona

Other notables: Wright St Sweet 16, Texas S16, NDST > Bama



CHAOS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fuc9i4DOzA — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 10, 2026









Boilermaker Birthdays: March 10

Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football

Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football

Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football

Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football

Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football



