Purdue
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 11

by: Alan Karpick

Purdue Tweets/videos

Smith, the first Purdue men’s hooper since Rick Mount to earn All Big-Ten three straight years.

Quote of the Day

Smith becomes the fifth Purdue player in modern history (since 1948) to be named to the first team three times, joining Robbie Hummel, Rick Mount, Dave Schellhase and Terry Dischinger on the list



Headlines

Barry Odom honors Rondale Moore’s influence on and off field at Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Baseballl Scores 17 in home win – Purduesports.com
Purdue opens second week of spring ball – Purduesports.com
Lunardi, Palm has Purdue as a No. 4 seed in Philly – ESPN, Jerry Palm Brackets
63 percent of NIL deals come from boosters – On3.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 10

Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football
Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football
Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football
Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football
Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football


