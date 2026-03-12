Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 12

Karpick_headshot500x500by: Alan Karpick15 minutes agoAlanKarpick

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day



Headlines

Sinan Huan’s road to Purdue –Indystar.com
Purdue-Northwestern Preview- GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue and the Big Ten Tournament – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue heads to Chicago for Thursday night matchup with Northwestern – Purduesports.com
Seeds, brackets announced for NCAA wrestling – Purduesports.com
WBB Daye named to college all-star game watch list – Purduesports.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 12

John Luckhardt (1945) Center, Football
Willie Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Carsen Edwards (1998) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jaekwon Bouldin (2004) Offensive Lineman, Football


You may also like