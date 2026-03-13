Skip to main content
Purdue
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 13

by: Alan Karpick

Purdue-Nebraska preview – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways–Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hosts Ohio State in Softball – Purduesports.com
Two Boilers Ready for NCAA Indoor Track championships – Purduesports.com
Baseball travels to Maryland – Purduesports.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 13

Tom Pavletic (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Gregg Bingham (1951) Middle Guard, Football
Tim Seneff (1960) Strong Safety, Football
Toby Middlesworth (1962) Defensive Back, Football
Frank Kmet (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vinson (1971) Running Back, Football
Emmet Zitelli (1974) Offensive Guard, Football
Pete VanderWeele (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Landon Johnson (1981) Linebacker , Football
Charles Davis (1983) Tight End, Football
Tim Johns (2000) Linebacker, Football
Jordan Buchanan (2004) Cornerback, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 14

Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football
Steve O’Neil (1944) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 15

Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football


