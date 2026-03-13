University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 13
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Purdue-Nebraska preview – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways–Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hosts Ohio State in Softball – Purduesports.com
Two Boilers Ready for NCAA Indoor Track championships – Purduesports.com
Baseball travels to Maryland – Purduesports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 13
Tom Pavletic (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Gregg Bingham (1951) Middle Guard, Football
Tim Seneff (1960) Strong Safety, Football
Toby Middlesworth (1962) Defensive Back, Football
Frank Kmet (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vinson (1971) Running Back, Football
Emmet Zitelli (1974) Offensive Guard, Football
Pete VanderWeele (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Landon Johnson (1981) Linebacker , Football
Charles Davis (1983) Tight End, Football
Tim Johns (2000) Linebacker, Football
Jordan Buchanan (2004) Cornerback, Football
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Kansas State
Nearing deal for head coach
- 2Hot
Big 12
Abandoning LED basketball court
- 3
NCAA rebuffs Big Ten
SEC, ACC, Big12 back punishment
- 4
Will Wade
Addresses LSU rumors
- 5Trending
Bracketology
Shift with conference tourneys
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 14
Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football
Steve O’Neil (1944) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 15
Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football