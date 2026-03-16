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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 16

by: Dub Jellison22 minutes agodubjellison

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Headlines

Purdue gets a 2 seed and heads to St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com

Surging Purdue upends mighty Michigan to win Big Ten Tournament – GoldandBlack.com

First Look: Purdue’s first and possible second round opponents – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue 80, Michigan 72 – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 80, Michigan 72 – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 16

Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football
Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football
Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football
Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football


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