University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 16
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Purdue gets a 2 seed and heads to St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com
Surging Purdue upends mighty Michigan to win Big Ten Tournament – GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Purdue’s first and possible second round opponents – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue 80, Michigan 72 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 80, Michigan 72 – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 16
Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football
Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football
Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football
Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football