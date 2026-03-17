University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 17
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Upon Further Review: Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com
Kevin Kane embracing second chance at Purdue: ‘It’s been awesome so far’ – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: All things possible again, Braden Smith’s will and more – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Senior leadership, frontcourt dominance and more from Purdue’s win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: New prediction, spring visits on tap, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 17
Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football
Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football
Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football
Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football
Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball