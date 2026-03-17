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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 17

by: Dub Jellison34 seconds agodubjellison

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Headlines

Upon Further Review: Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com

Kevin Kane embracing second chance at Purdue: ‘It’s been awesome so far’ – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: All things possible again, Braden Smith’s will and more – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Senior leadership, frontcourt dominance and more from Purdue’s win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: New prediction, spring visits on tap, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 17

Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football
Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football
Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football
Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football
Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball


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