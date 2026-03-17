University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 17

Big Ten Champs! What a great time to join us! March Madness and more • Spring Practice intel • March Madness and Basketball Transfer Portal movement • Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic New subscribers only. #BiggestPurduecommunity https://t.co/nONFiwNroq pic.twitter.com/Ch3V47fudk

Kevin Kane is embracing a second chance at #Purdue as he begins to put his stamp on the Boilermaker defense this spring. "It's been awesome so far." More from Kane.👇 https://t.co/cBsoiq1rbM pic.twitter.com/dhYPwdPWjN

Congrats to Luke Ertel on being named a @NaismithTrophy high school Honorable Mention All-American. 👉 1-of-30 players named 1st, 2nd, 3rd or HM. pic.twitter.com/WdPv370d5a

Happy National Athletic Training Month to the best in the nation 🙌 We are thankful for everything you do for our program day in and day out. pic.twitter.com/5jzBTFaLL9

"This is just greatness that we're watching by Braden Smith." — @wallyball "I think this is a game that Braden Smith never forgets." — @coachbrucepearl pic.twitter.com/DiR7a7Sbqc

Upon Further Review: Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com

Kevin Kane embracing second chance at Purdue: ‘It’s been awesome so far’ – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: All things possible again, Braden Smith’s will and more – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Senior leadership, frontcourt dominance and more from Purdue’s win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: New prediction, spring visits on tap, and more – GoldandBlack.com