University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 18
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops heads to NCAA Tournament fresh off Big Ten Tournament title – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Hoops Play-By-Play Vet Blackman Humbled by Indiana Sportscaster of the Year award – GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan – GoldandBlack.com
2027 offensive lineman Titus Lopati sets Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 18
Ken Watkins (1950) Offensive Guard, Football
Jared Armstrong (1985) Punter, Football
Joe Gilliam (dec 2018) (1992) Linebacker, Football
Marcos Davila (2005) Quarterback, Football