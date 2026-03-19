University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 19
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops heads to NCAA Tournament fresh off Big Ten Tournament title – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: March Momentum, continuation of culture and more – GoldandBlack.com
2027 prospects to know at each position: Offense – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers Pound Out 17 Hits in Home Win – Purduesports.com
March Madness: Ranking title contenders with historic KenPom data entering NCAA Tournament – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 19
Errol Patterson (1953) Wide Receiver, Football
Joe Barioli (1960) Kicker, Football
Dorien Bryant (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Stephanie Helgeson (1987) Center, Women’s Basketball
Tim Dougherty (1988) Kicker, Football