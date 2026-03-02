Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 2

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart24 minutes agoTomDienhart1

Tweets/videos

Quote of the Day

“I wish it was one guy I can fix. I wish it was two guys. It’s collectively as a team. It’s guys who have played in 125 games, and it’s a couple others that have played in 28 games.”
-Matt Painter after Purdue’s loss at Ohio State

Headlines

Takeaways: Defensive issues again, center play and more from Purdue’s loss at Ohio State – GoldandBlack.com
Defensive struggles plague Purdue yet again in loss at Ohio State – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Ohio State-Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Spring preview: Secondary – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast–Sports attorney Pete Rush talks Cluff eligibility and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds to offensive analysts – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue baseball – PurdueSports.com
Purdue softball – PurdueSports.com

Birthdays

George Faerber (1949) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Bruce Rose (1952) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Bret Brunell (1963) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Hicks (1972) Cornerback, Football
David Rose (1997) Cornerback, Football

You may also like