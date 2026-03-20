University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 20
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“For us, how we played last week is something because we didn’t finish the season strong,” Coach Matt Painter said. “Offensively we have put up really good numbers this year. We have been very efficient on the offensive end. We’ve got a great assist-to-turnover ratio, a lot of different weapons. We didn’t put ourselves even in a position to win the Big Ten during the year. From a defensive standpoint we had to be better.”
– Purdue coach Matt Painter
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Queens in the NCAA Tournament – GoldandBlack.com
Four Years, One School: He’s the Last Loyal Star in March Madness – WSJ
Purdue recruiting target Jamyn Sondrup commits for 2028 recruiting class – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Notebook: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Queens and more from Thursday in St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com
Queens brings offense, hopes to put ‘Charlotte on the map’ in NCAA tournament matchup against Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Fletcher Loyer: The most prolific three-pointer of a Purdue Basketball era full of them – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA open practice at St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on Queens, defensive improvement and more – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 20
Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football
Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football
Uche Nwaneri (dec.12/30/2022) (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men’s Basketball