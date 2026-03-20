University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 20

Purdue Tweets/videos

NEWS: Jamyn Sondrup, a 6-foot-9 center in the 2026 class, has committed to Purdue, he told @Rivals.



Sondrup will go on a two-year Mormon mission and will suit up for the Boilermakers in 2028. https://t.co/Ox6exZxCib pic.twitter.com/k2VUgbD7e1 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 20, 2026

What we worked for all year.



⛽️ Empty the tank. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/vDr2EfG7x8 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 19, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“For us, how we played last week is something because we didn’t finish the season strong,” Coach Matt Painter said. “Offensively we have put up really good numbers this year. We have been very efficient on the offensive end. We’ve got a great assist-to-turnover ratio, a lot of different weapons. We didn’t put ourselves even in a position to win the Big Ten during the year. From a defensive standpoint we had to be better.”

– Purdue coach Matt Painter

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Queens in the NCAA Tournament – GoldandBlack.com Four Years, One School: He’s the Last Loyal Star in March Madness – WSJ Purdue recruiting target Jamyn Sondrup commits for 2028 recruiting class – GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Notebook: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Queens and more from Thursday in St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com Queens brings offense, hopes to put ‘Charlotte on the map’ in NCAA tournament matchup against Purdue – GoldandBlack.com Fletcher Loyer: The most prolific three-pointer of a Purdue Basketball era full of them – GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA open practice at St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on Queens, defensive improvement and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 20

Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men’s Basketball

Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football

Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football

Uche Nwaneri (dec.12/30/2022) (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men’s Basketball



