Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 20

by: Dub Jellison6 seconds agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

“For us, how we played last week is something because we didn’t finish the season strong,” Coach Matt Painter said. “Offensively we have put up really good numbers this year. We have been very efficient on the offensive end. We’ve got a great assist-to-turnover ratio, a lot of different weapons. We didn’t put ourselves even in a position to win the Big Ten during the year. From a defensive standpoint we had to be better.”

– Purdue coach Matt Painter

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Queens in the NCAA Tournament – GoldandBlack.com

Four Years, One School: He’s the Last Loyal Star in March Madness – WSJ

Purdue recruiting target Jamyn Sondrup commits for 2028 recruiting class – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Notebook: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Queens and more from Thursday in St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com

Queens brings offense, hopes to put ‘Charlotte on the map’ in NCAA tournament matchup against Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Fletcher Loyer: The most prolific three-pointer of a Purdue Basketball era full of them – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA open practice at St. Louis – GoldandBlack.com

Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on Queens, defensive improvement and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 20

Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football
Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football
Uche Nwaneri (dec.12/30/2022) (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men’s Basketball


You may also like