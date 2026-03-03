University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 3
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“They need to stop fouling. Stick to your rules, do what you’re supposed to do in ball screen and post defense. You can be physical without fouling.”
-Matt Painter on the Purdue centers after the Ohio State loss
Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Shelf life, March up-side, Purdue football and more – GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Buckle up–spring ball starts for Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Wrestling update – PurdueSports.com
Softball update – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Gary Kennedy (1946) Fullback, Football
Dave Heiss (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Fred Haug (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Hrivnak (1951) Defensive End, Football
Calvin Williams (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Jason Thomas (1976) Free Safety, Football
Kevin Noel (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan McGowen (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Eargle (1989) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Football
Roman Pitre (2004) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Men’s Basketball