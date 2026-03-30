University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 30

Tweets/videos

⏱️ Most minutes played for a 4-year player in NCAA history.



H / T @Stathead & @collegebb_ref. pic.twitter.com/x5FgG8uGHP — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 29, 2026

Purdue G Braden Smith, G Fletcher Loyer and F Trey Kaufman-Renn on what its like to hear Matt Painter say that they were people who want good education, exhibited loyalty and fought for each other



BS: "It's the reason we chose to come here. He was honest and truthful from the… pic.twitter.com/faWr5Tdtjw — Thomas Dunn (@Thomasdunn24) March 29, 2026

Purdue Recruiting Intel: Major visits leave top targets eyeing Boilermakers.



“A main takeaway was that they’ve come a long way even from the start of spring and look like a team that wants to see change."



Story: https://t.co/HpRyfcJitq pic.twitter.com/8SkrP6TvZo — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) March 30, 2026

Quote of the Day

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game, obviously, at halftime, and that’s what hurts the most because sometimes when you get against those great teams, you don’t even get in position. You’ve got to get yourself in position.” – Matt Painter following Elite Eight loss to Arizona

Headlines

Purdue basketball: Now what? – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: The end of a Purdue basketball era, smoke-and-mirrors lineups and more from the Elite Eight loss to Arizona – GoldandBlack.com

Top-seed Arizona’s second-half surge ends Purdue’s quest for another Final Four – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com NCAA Elite Eight gallery: No. 1 Arizona 79, No. 2 Purdue 64 – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads Mt. Vernon to Class 4A state title – GoldandBlack.com

Xavier Townsend making case to be Purdue’s WR1 – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Arizona 79, Purdue 64 – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue baseball update – PurdueAthletics.com

Purdue softball update – PurdueAthletics.com

Purdue women’s golf update – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football

John Askew (1964) Center, Men’s Basketball

Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football