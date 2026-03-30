University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 30
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“We put ourselves in a position to win the game, obviously, at halftime, and that’s what hurts the most because sometimes when you get against those great teams, you don’t even get in position. You’ve got to get yourself in position.” – Matt Painter following Elite Eight loss to Arizona
Headlines
Purdue basketball: Now what? – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: The end of a Purdue basketball era, smoke-and-mirrors lineups and more from the Elite Eight loss to Arizona – GoldandBlack.com
Top-seed Arizona’s second-half surge ends Purdue’s quest for another Final Four – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com NCAA Elite Eight gallery: No. 1 Arizona 79, No. 2 Purdue 64 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads Mt. Vernon to Class 4A state title – GoldandBlack.com
Xavier Townsend making case to be Purdue’s WR1 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Arizona 79, Purdue 64 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue baseball update – PurdueAthletics.com
Purdue softball update – PurdueAthletics.com
Purdue women’s golf update – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football
John Askew (1964) Center, Men’s Basketball
Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football