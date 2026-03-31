University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 31
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“I feel like I can be a beast on the field—especially with yards after catch, making plays, and using my elusiveness,” said Townsend. “I see myself as a big-play threat.” – Purdue WR Xavier Townsend
Headlines
Purdue football recruiting recap: Weekend visit reactions, upcoming visits, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Jaden Ivey waived by Bulls after anti-LGBTQ+ comments, religious rants on social media – IndyStar.com
2028 four-star QB Brady Quinn feels connection at Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Birthdays
Bob Lashley (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Joy Holmes (1969) Forward, Women’s Basketball
John Gertzen (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Tim Ervin (1973) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Shane Ryan (1976) Kicker, Football
Ukari Figgs (1977) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Michelle Duhart (1978) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Kory Sheets (1985) Running Back, Football