University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 31

NEWS: Purdue’s Kiki Smith plans to enter the transfer portal, her representative at @nextpagenil told @On3 . The 5-7 junior averaged 10.7 ppg and 1.2 spg this season. TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/qnBpeifcrz

“I feel like I can be a beast on the field—especially with yards after catch, making plays, and using my elusiveness,” said Townsend. “I see myself as a big-play threat.” – Purdue WR Xavier Townsend