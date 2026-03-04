University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 4
Videos/Tweets
Quote of the Day
“The thing I don’t like about it is I think Notre Dame, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State, they should blast us. I don’t like when Purdue blasts Purdue. You’re not with us there.”
-Matt Painter, on social media criticism of his team
Headlines
Preview: Purdue at Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Work ethic drives Purdue guard Omer Mayer: “That’s my way, that’s the only way I know” – GoldandBlack.com
Social media criticism of Purdue basketball draws Matt Painter’s disgust – JCOnline.com
Deep Dive: Spring practice No. 1 – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue spring practice No. 1 – GoldandBlack.com
Transcript of Barry Odom’s Day One comments – GoldandBlack.com
Fresh faces and new competition highlight Purdue’s first spring practice – GoldandBlack.com
Women hoops No. 14 seed in B1G tourney – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men’s Basketball
Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football
Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Barr (dec. 12/2022) (1960) Tight End, Football
Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football
Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football
Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football