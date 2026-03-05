University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 5
“We stayed together and stayed connected. Not panicking, staying cool and everyone getting after it.”
-Oscar Cluff, on Purdue’s second-half focus
Takeaways: Trey Kaufman-Renn’s influence, CJ Cox, defensive performance and more from Purdue’s win at Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
CJ Cox shoots down Purdue’s losing streak with 27 at Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue Pro Day – GoldandBlack.com
Bulked up Ryan Browne ready for year two as Purdue’s QB1 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue’s ‘Cradle of Quarterbacks’ piques interest of in-state QB Oscar Sloan – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue still recruiting 2027 App State QB commit Ben Musser – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue emerges as a favorite for in-state target – GoldandBlack.com
Bill Howard (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Bob Smith (1943) Tight End, Football
Dave Robinson (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
David Hill (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Patterson (1967) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Keith Mooney (1969) Defensive End, Football
Kory Fernung (1969) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Bryant Dillon (1983) Guard, Men’s Basketball
FGrant Hermanns (1998) Offensive tackle, Football