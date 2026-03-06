University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 6
Quote of the Day
“I think number one, we’ve got to establish playmakers — who we’re going to game-plan around. Who that is. We have the majority of our skilled players here. There will still be, I think, three, maybe four showing up in June that will still have a chance to factor into that portion of our thoughts.”
-Purdue OC Josh Henson
Headlines
Purdue offense aims to establish playmakers during spring practice – GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Spring practice No. 2 – GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Northwestern’s defense, manufactured transition and more from Purdue’s win in Evanston – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue spring practice No. 2 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue baseball – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
MARCH 8
Chris Prince (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuckie White (1968) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ra Shaya Kyle (2002) Center, Women’s Basketball
Mahamane Moussa (2003) Offensive Lineman, Football
