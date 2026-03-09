University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 9

• LB Charles Correa on mission to eat, eat, eat

• Is this transfer alpha WR #Purdue seeks?

• Bring your highlighter: Football 101 is in session

• How did No. 1 DL line up today?



All that and more in a Deep Dive from spring practice No. 3 on Saturday.https://t.co/4craRqazqB pic.twitter.com/oi15ih9gfm