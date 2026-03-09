Skip to main content
Purdue
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: March 9

by: Alan Karpick

Wrestling’s Blaze finishes bronze in Big Ten – Purduesports.com
Purdue-Wisconsin Gallery – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast Purdue-Wisoconsin-GoldandBlack.com
Softball sweeps the day – Purduesports.com
Purdue to open BIG Tourney play on Thursday – Purduesports.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 9

Bronco Keser (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Keith Brown (1956) Tight End, Football
Jon Getz (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Neal Tull (1985) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Faison (1997) Linebacker, Football
Ella Collier (2002) Guard, Women’s Basketball


