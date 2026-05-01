University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 1

Tweets/videos

What a journey it has been. pic.twitter.com/KefXyUWlxs — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 30, 2026

Who has time for a rebuild when your rival just broke college football? Purdue does



"If we’re getting in a comparison game, that’s not realistic. Everything happens at a different time for a different program.”https://t.co/WUTbo7LFh4 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Purdue Day of Giving is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when Boilermakers come together. This record-setting level of support directly impacts our student-athletes and positions Purdue Athletics to continue competing at the highest level. I’m especially grateful to the John Purdue Club team for their leadership in making this day a success.” -Purdue AD Mike Bobinski on Day of Giving

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more – GoldandBlack.com

Pair of wide receivers set Purdue official visits – GoldandBlack.com

Softball honors – PurdueAthletics.com

Purdue Athletics Raises Record $16.1 Million on Purdue Day of Giving – PurdueAthletics.com

Women’s track season to end at UK – PurdueAthletics.com

With minutes available, this Purdue basketball guard may benefit most – IndyStar.com

Baseball welcomes Murray State – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

MAY 1

Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football

Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football

Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football

MAY 2

Rob Forester (1970) Running Back, Football

Travis Trice (1972) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Chris Koeppen (1974) Linebacker, Football

Brian Cardinal (1977) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Will Bramel (2000) Offensive Line, Football

MAY 3

Dave Johnson (1945) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Mike Harris (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Ronnie Beeks (1966) Strong Safety, Football

David Lesmond (1975) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Connie Murdock (1979) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Royce Adams (1988) Cornerback, Football

Alex Guyton (1990) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Dan Monteroso (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Beniah Franklin (1997) Wide Reciever, Football

Markevious Brown (2002) Cornerback, Football

Taylor Feldman (2004) Guard, Women’s Basketball