University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 1
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Quote of the Day
“Purdue Day of Giving is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when Boilermakers come together. This record-setting level of support directly impacts our student-athletes and positions Purdue Athletics to continue competing at the highest level. I’m especially grateful to the John Purdue Club team for their leadership in making this day a success.”
-Purdue AD Mike Bobinski on Day of Giving
Headlines
BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more – GoldandBlack.com
Pair of wide receivers set Purdue official visits – GoldandBlack.com
Softball honors – PurdueAthletics.com
Purdue Athletics Raises Record $16.1 Million on Purdue Day of Giving – PurdueAthletics.com
Women’s track season to end at UK – PurdueAthletics.com
With minutes available, this Purdue basketball guard may benefit most – IndyStar.com
Baseball welcomes Murray State – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
MAY 1
Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football
Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football
Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football
- 1New
Nick Saban wants parity in college football?
- 2
OU commit Samuel Nelson explains his late-night commitment
- 3
Elite 11 Intel: Latest on four uncommited QBs
- 4
House settlement 'means nothing' without participant agreement
- 5
Duke signs multi-year video deal with Amazon
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MAY 2
Rob Forester (1970) Running Back, Football
Travis Trice (1972) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Chris Koeppen (1974) Linebacker, Football
Brian Cardinal (1977) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Will Bramel (2000) Offensive Line, Football
MAY 3
Dave Johnson (1945) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Mike Harris (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Ronnie Beeks (1966) Strong Safety, Football
David Lesmond (1975) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Connie Murdock (1979) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Royce Adams (1988) Cornerback, Football
Alex Guyton (1990) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Dan Monteroso (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Beniah Franklin (1997) Wide Reciever, Football
Markevious Brown (2002) Cornerback, Football
Taylor Feldman (2004) Guard, Women’s Basketball