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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 11

by: Dub Jellison28 minutes agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

“As the NCAA moves to expand March Madness, let’s get the words right. It is not fixing something that isn’t broken. The NCAA Tournament won’t be ruined by this.

Watered down?

Of course.

Inarguably.”

– Brian Neubert in Three Thoughts From The Weekend column.

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue FB History–The Mollenkopf Years – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue offers prolific in-state 2027 RB Izayveon Moore – On3

Purdue spring review: Special teams – GoldandBlack.com

Who has Purdue football offered this week? – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 11

Dan Boyle (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vavroch (1966) Linebacker, Football
Porter Roberts (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Greg Dean (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Jimmy McKenna (1999) Offensive Line, Football

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