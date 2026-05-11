University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 11

Purdue Tweets/videos

📞 Got the call-up to the Combine. https://t.co/HxRnHvqEa0 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 11, 2026

Gene Keady throws out first pitch prior to Purdue facing Indiana in Game 2 of the series pic.twitter.com/2fik2W5tzq — mike carmin (@mike_carmin) May 9, 2026

🚂 3rd Straight Series Sweep at Home

🚂 5th Series Sweep of the Season

🚂 5th Straight Series Win at Alexander

🚂 20th Home Win

🚂 35th Overall Win



And #Purdue overcame a short-lived 7-6 deficit to make it 3 comeback wins in as many days in the sweep of IU. #BoilerUp 🧹 pic.twitter.com/gtMQKGjsN4 — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 10, 2026

Locked in for Friday Night Lights 🔒



🆚 Washington

🏟️ Ross-Ade Stadium

🗓️ October 16

🕗 8 PM ET

📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/uwEEbpyPca — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 8, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“As the NCAA moves to expand March Madness, let’s get the words right. It is not fixing something that isn’t broken. The NCAA Tournament won’t be ruined by this.

Watered down?

Of course.

Inarguably.”

– Brian Neubert in Three Thoughts From The Weekend column.

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue FB History–The Mollenkopf Years – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue offers prolific in-state 2027 RB Izayveon Moore – On3

Purdue spring review: Special teams – GoldandBlack.com

Who has Purdue football offered this week? – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 11

Dan Boyle (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tony Vavroch (1966) Linebacker, Football

Porter Roberts (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Greg Dean (1975) Offensive Guard, Football

Jimmy McKenna (1999) Offensive Line, Football