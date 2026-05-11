University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 11
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“As the NCAA moves to expand March Madness, let’s get the words right. It is not fixing something that isn’t broken. The NCAA Tournament won’t be ruined by this.
Watered down?
Of course.
Inarguably.”
– Brian Neubert in Three Thoughts From The Weekend column.
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue FB History–The Mollenkopf Years – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue offers prolific in-state 2027 RB Izayveon Moore – On3
Purdue spring review: Special teams – GoldandBlack.com
Who has Purdue football offered this week? – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 11
Dan Boyle (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vavroch (1966) Linebacker, Football
Porter Roberts (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Greg Dean (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Jimmy McKenna (1999) Offensive Line, Football