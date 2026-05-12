University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 12

Purdue Tweets/videos

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to tie the knot themselves, they cheered on his teammate George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris as they married in Glyfada, Greece. https://t.co/ypnHhYLhun pic.twitter.com/7KPW4SQyYY — E! News (@enews) May 12, 2026

Coffee shops, locker rooms, FCA meetings, Purdue chaplain Marty Dittmar helps athletes navigate the crucible of big-time athletics.



“Our desire is to bring every coach, every athlete and those around the program into a vibrant relationship with Jesus."https://t.co/bgXDLgupvj pic.twitter.com/vkX9NqUhU7 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 12, 2026

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Purdue’s Braden Smith:



5’10 ¼" barefoot, 166.6 pounds with a 6’3 ¼" wingspan and 7’9 ½" standing reach pic.twitter.com/UZYEFY0PWI — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 11, 2026

Indianapolis Lawrence North 2027 RB Izayveon Moore has been one of the state's most dominant players the last three seasons and now he has a Purdue offer to consider. He talks about it here: https://t.co/Hz8jCoMUbx https://t.co/5SLNFHMSOC pic.twitter.com/n8jtK2pyLz — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 10, 2026

Sunday proved to be one of the best days in Alexander Field history. 12 of the 16 hits came from Seniors as #Purdue racked up 11 runs to win its 20th home game & complete a 3rd straight series sweep at Alexander.



What a Day & What a Weekend 😍



📰 https://t.co/bgyPj7l9ta pic.twitter.com/KTxmZe0owa — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 11, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“Social media has created more insecurity,” said Dittmar. “The transfer portal has reduced loyalty to programs. But human nature hasn’t changed—people still face the same core struggles.”

– Purdue athletics chaplain Marty Dittmar

Headlines

Purdue football recruiting recap: New 2027 targets emerge and more – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue’s aspiring pros in Chicago, the NCAA Tournament and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 12

Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football

Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football