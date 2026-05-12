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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 12

by: Dub Jellison29 minutes agodubjellison

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Quotes of the Day

“Social media has created more insecurity,” said Dittmar. “The transfer portal has reduced loyalty to programs. But human nature hasn’t changed—people still face the same core struggles.”

– Purdue athletics chaplain Marty Dittmar

Headlines

Purdue football recruiting recap: New 2027 targets emerge and more – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue’s aspiring pros in Chicago, the NCAA Tournament and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 12

Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football
Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football

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