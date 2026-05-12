University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 12
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“Social media has created more insecurity,” said Dittmar. “The transfer portal has reduced loyalty to programs. But human nature hasn’t changed—people still face the same core struggles.”
– Purdue athletics chaplain Marty Dittmar
Headlines
Purdue football recruiting recap: New 2027 targets emerge and more – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue’s aspiring pros in Chicago, the NCAA Tournament and more – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 12
Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football
Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football