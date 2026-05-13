University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 13
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“You can always tell what the league and the TV partners think about the Big Ten by how they pair the teams,” – Brian Neubert on the Big Ten men’s basketball conference schedule draw release.
Headlines
Purdue Basketball’s 2026-2027 Big Ten schedule draw – GoldandBlack.com
The heartbeat of Purdue: Chaplain Marty Dittmar’s lasting reach – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Radio: The latest on Purdue football – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 13
Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football
Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football
Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football
Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football
Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football
Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football
Will Berg (2003) Center, Men’s Basketball