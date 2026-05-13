University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 13

Purdue Tweets/videos

Schedule coming into focus.



☑️: Big Ten home-and-away opponents. pic.twitter.com/pmGpEQX2S5 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 12, 2026

EJ's been putting in work in our state capital 📍



📸 @Colts x @_IssaLilGoat pic.twitter.com/vUPMnS6UCG — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 12, 2026

Coffee shops, locker rooms, FCA meetings, Purdue chaplain Marty Dittmar helps athletes navigate the crucible of big-time athletics.



“Our desire is to bring every coach, every athlete and those around the program into a vibrant relationship with Jesus."https://t.co/bgXDLgupvj pic.twitter.com/vkX9NqUhU7 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 12, 2026

Avery Moore 🤝 Moses Malone



Moose enjoyed a Senior Day that will long live in Alexander lore. #BoilerUp #FoFoFo 🫎 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xWxUolarVh — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 11, 2026

Braden Smith



Max Vert: 38.5” in — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) May 12, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“You can always tell what the league and the TV partners think about the Big Ten by how they pair the teams,” – Brian Neubert on the Big Ten men’s basketball conference schedule draw release.

Headlines

Purdue Basketball’s 2026-2027 Big Ten schedule draw – GoldandBlack.com The heartbeat of Purdue: Chaplain Marty Dittmar’s lasting reach – GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack Radio: The latest on Purdue football – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 13

Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football

Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football

Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football

Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football

Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football

Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football

Will Berg (2003) Center, Men’s Basketball