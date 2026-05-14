University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 14

Purdue Tweets/videos

The true cost of building the Purdue football roster remains a mystery.



Said a Big Ten head coach: “Right now, however you want to say it, there really are no rules."https://t.co/uFkcwHdCys pic.twitter.com/zjI7r5HNoX — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 14, 2026

Today, Purdue Athletics is proud to announce the Cathy Wright-Eger Legacy of Leadership Program, a transformational initiative designed to establish full-ride scholarship endowments for all 18 Purdue Athletics varsity sports.



Learn more: https://t.co/SED7l8BkXg pic.twitter.com/BrRNAC6aXm — John Purdue Club 🚂 (@JohnPurdueClub) May 13, 2026

Join us in wishing Zach Edey of the @MemGrizz a HAPPY 24th BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/rYVcHBPPIa — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2026

This upcoming live period might tell us EVERYTHING about where recruiting is headed.



Which players will coaches prioritize 👀⁰CJ Rosser. Reese Alston. Lewis Uvwo. Darius Wabbington.



Plus: Do live periods still matter in today’s recruiting landscape?



🖥️ https://t.co/yWtmynOsRg pic.twitter.com/WtKjJyKvnA — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 13, 2026

https://t.co/ly0zS5hsmD video: #Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine pic.twitter.com/pJuFG21mvO — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) May 13, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“Right now, however you want to say it, there really are no rules,” a Big Ten head coach told GoldandBlack.com. “It’s basically spend as much as you dare. We’re much closer to Major League Baseball than we are to amateurism.”

From Tom Dienhart’s story on Thursday morning.

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue’s Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine – GoldandBlack.com

True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue a top school on the list of 2027 Alabama DL Wesley Gover – GoldandBlack.com Touted Midwest WR Branden Sharpe on final four schools: ‘Those are the ones on me the most’ – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 14

Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men’s Basketball

Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football

Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Jim Teal (dec. Dec. 2021) (1950) Linebacker, Football

Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football

Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football

Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football

Tra’Mar Harris (2006) Wide Receiver, Football