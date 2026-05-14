University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 14
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“Right now, however you want to say it, there really are no rules,” a Big Ten head coach told GoldandBlack.com. “It’s basically spend as much as you dare. We’re much closer to Major League Baseball than we are to amateurism.”
- From Tom Dienhart’s story on Thursday morning.
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue’s Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine – GoldandBlack.com
True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue a top school on the list of 2027 Alabama DL Wesley Gover – GoldandBlack.com
Touted Midwest WR Branden Sharpe on final four schools: ‘Those are the ones on me the most’ – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 14
Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men’s Basketball
Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football
Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Jim Teal (dec. Dec. 2021) (1950) Linebacker, Football
Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football
Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football
Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football
Tra’Mar Harris (2006) Wide Receiver, Football