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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 14

by: Dub Jellison50 minutes agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

“Right now, however you want to say it, there really are no rules,” a Big Ten head coach told GoldandBlack.com. “It’s basically spend as much as you dare. We’re much closer to Major League Baseball than we are to amateurism.”

  • From Tom Dienhart’s story on Thursday morning.

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue’s Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn at the NBA Draft Combine – GoldandBlack.com

True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue a top school on the list of 2027 Alabama DL Wesley Gover – GoldandBlack.com

Touted Midwest WR Branden Sharpe on final four schools: ‘Those are the ones on me the most’ – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 14

Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men’s Basketball
Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football
Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Jim Teal (dec. Dec. 2021) (1950) Linebacker, Football
Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football
Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football
Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football
Tra’Mar Harris (2006) Wide Receiver, Football

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