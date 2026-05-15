University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 15
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“Football, men’s basketball and maybe one other sport (at my school) are the only ones generating real revenue at a lot of schools. The rest lose money. From a pure business standpoint, how many companies carry 19 negative divisions forever? It’s not sustainable.”
– Anonymous Big Ten football head coach
Headlines
BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more – GoldandBlack.com
True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands commitment from California defensive back – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 15
Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football
KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football
Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football
Bakyne Coly (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football