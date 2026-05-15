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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 15

by: Dub Jellison2 hours agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

“Football, men’s basketball and maybe one other sport (at my school) are the only ones generating real revenue at a lot of schools. The rest lose money. From a pure business standpoint, how many companies carry 19 negative divisions forever? It’s not sustainable.”

– Anonymous Big Ten football head coach

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more – GoldandBlack.com

True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands commitment from California defensive back – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 15

Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football
KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football
Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football
Bakyne Coly (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football

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