University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 15

Purdue Tweets/videos

🎊 HBD.



Proud member of 7-foot U. pic.twitter.com/BlulUAywRA — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 14, 2026

Degree earned ✅



Congrats to our 2026 grads! pic.twitter.com/PjyE2vflay — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 14, 2026

The true cost of building the Purdue football roster remains a mystery.



Said a Big Ten head coach: “Right now, however you want to say it, there really are no rules."https://t.co/uFkcwHdCys pic.twitter.com/zjI7r5HNoX — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 14, 2026

Final from Des Moines. Another night game Friday vs the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/0hccOra0YC — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 15, 2026

Box score from Game 4 of the NBA Draft Combine.



Another strong outing from UConn's Tarris Reed, showing his feel, skill and two-way versatility.



Cincinnati's Baba Miller's talent and upside really popped again.



Purdue's Braden Smith showed his table-setting ability.



Another… pic.twitter.com/7CfpKcw6IK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“Football, men’s basketball and maybe one other sport (at my school) are the only ones generating real revenue at a lot of schools. The rest lose money. From a pure business standpoint, how many companies carry 19 negative divisions forever? It’s not sustainable.”

– Anonymous Big Ten football head coach

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more – GoldandBlack.com

True cost of building Purdue football roster remains mystery – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands commitment from California defensive back – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 15

Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football

KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football

Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football

Bakyne Coly (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football