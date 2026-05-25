University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 25
Videos/Tweets
Quote of the Day
“When I first got diagnosed, I honestly thought that was it. I thought maybe I had a year left. At first, all I wanted was to see George run out of the tunnel at Purdue. Then it became, ‘I want to see him score a touchdown.’ And he did that as a freshman against Indiana.
“Now, the next thing is, I want to see George get drafted.
-Brian Burhenn, father of George Burhenn who is battling ALS
Headlines
Through ALS, Brian Burhenn keeps showing up at Purdue games for son George – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands in-state linebacker Ethan Reyna – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue drops heartbreaker to No. 1 UCLA – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Lon Paglio (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Beuthin (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jerry Nichols (1953) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Steve Krol (1959) Offensive Line, Football
Elliot Hood (1985) Offensive Guard/Tackle, Football
Sandi Marcius (1990) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball