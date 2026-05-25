University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 25

I think @PurdueBaseball has a worthy case for postseason inclusion, No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, gave No. 1 UCLA all they could handle in quarterfinals, hopefully the selection committee sees it similarly More than anything else, the Big Ten deserves more than 4 teams… pic.twitter.com/WKj6RwcN6c

Shoutout to @Dy1anDrake for representing #Purdue on the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. He led the Boilermakers & all 2nd baseman in Omaha with 5 hits & 4 runs scored. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/BVLCHIpgIg

Treat yourself this Memorial Day Weekend. Join us and become a member of the biggest #Purdue sports community on the Internet. With hoops recruiting, a president search–there's never been a better time. https://t.co/z1w2xtcShs pic.twitter.com/5FmVTtsEDI

FEATURE | Hannah Wickstrom transfers to the Purdue Boilermakers from UC Riverside after a college season that put everyone on notice. @lukas_writes with the interview: https://t.co/196ifDLzcX #AussieHoops #NCAAW | @PurdueWBB pic.twitter.com/k86FfIScHT

“When I first got diagnosed, I honestly thought that was it. I thought maybe I had a year left. At first, all I wanted was to see George run out of the tunnel at Purdue. Then it became, ‘I want to see him score a touchdown.’ And he did that as a freshman against Indiana.

“Now, the next thing is, I want to see George get drafted.

-Brian Burhenn, father of George Burhenn who is battling ALS