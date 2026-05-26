University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 26
Tweets/videos
Headlines
Purdue football recruiting recap: Ethan Reyna commits, official visits await and more – GoldandBlack.com
37 wins not enough for Purdue to make 2026 NCAA baseball tournament – JCOnline.com
Birthdays
Bob Herrick (1952) Flanker, Football
Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football
Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football
A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football
Christian Womack (2005) Running Back, Football