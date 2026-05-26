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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 26

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

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Headlines

Purdue football recruiting recap: Ethan Reyna commits, official visits await and more – GoldandBlack.com
37 wins not enough for Purdue to make 2026 NCAA baseball tournament – JCOnline.com

Birthdays

Bob Herrick (1952) Flanker, Football
Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football
Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football
A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football
Christian Womack (2005) Running Back, Football

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