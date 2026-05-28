University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 28
Tweets/videos
Headlines
Bob Griese’s Rose Bowl watch. Glenn Robinson’s locker. Chris Pate has ’em–and other Purdue treasures – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue sets clock: Kickoff times announced for first three games – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football set to host first batch of official visitors – GoldandBlack.com
Men’s gold headed to third consecutive NCAA championships – PurdueAthletics.com
For the first time since 2022, Purdue lands a name on the NFCA All-America team – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football
Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football
Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football