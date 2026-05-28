University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 28

Tweets/videos

BOILER UP! Football season is 100 days away🚂🚂



In the meantime visit the Purdue NIL Store and find your favorite athlete to support! pic.twitter.com/qUYLNVDMXx — Purdue NIL Store (@PurdueNILStore) May 27, 2026

ESPN’s newest class-of-2027 rankings has Isaiah Hill at #🔟 and Kevin Savage Jr. at #2️⃣8️⃣.



As it stands, Isaiah Hill, Purdue’s 5-⭐️ center, is the highest rated player committed in 2027’s class.



🚂🏀 pic.twitter.com/9RZOaWn1Ug — Boiler Burner (@BoilerBurner1) May 27, 2026

#Purdue big man Oscar Cluff is scheduled to have a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors tomorrow, per the team. — Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) May 27, 2026

💯 days out from the season.



The season opener is moved up to Friday night, and kickoff times are now set for our first 3 games 🚂⬆️ pic.twitter.com/umg5P2yAHe — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 27, 2026

Headlines

Bob Griese’s Rose Bowl watch. Glenn Robinson’s locker. Chris Pate has ’em–and other Purdue treasures – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue sets clock: Kickoff times announced for first three games – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football set to host first batch of official visitors – GoldandBlack.com

Men’s gold headed to third consecutive NCAA championships – PurdueAthletics.com

For the first time since 2022, Purdue lands a name on the NFCA All-America team – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football

Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football

Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football

