University Book Store Purdue sports headlines: May 29
Tweets/videos
Headlines
Purdue Basketball schedule components coming together – GoldandBlack.com
This recruit will delay career to strengthen Mormon faith. Purdue basketball sees advantages – IndyStar.com
Big Ten volleyball schedule announced – PurdueAthletics.com
Six Purdue wrestlers headed to U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials – PurdueAthletics.com
Shot putter qualifies for NCAAs – PurdueAthletics.com
Freshman from Westfield did something ‘unheard of’ to lift Purdue golf to NCAA nationals – IndyStar.com
Birthdays
MAY 29
Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football
David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women’s Basketball
Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football
Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football
MAY 30
Leon Burtnett (dec. 6/1/21) (1943) Head Coach, Football
Greg Eifert (1961) Forward, Men’s Basketball
John Sarafin (1963) Linebacker, Football
Warren Moore (1978) Defensive End, Football
JaMarcus Shephard (1983) Assistant Coach, Football
Cory Trice (2000) Defensive Back, Football
Roxane Makolo (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball
MAY 31
Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football
Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football
Vince Carpenter (2003) Offensive Lineman, Football