University Book Store Purdue sports headlines: May 29

Tweets/videos

A filmmaker searched Indiana for the true meaning of basketball.



He came to Lebanon. He found Brian Walker.



4 sectionals. 4 regionals. 1,623 points. Purdue legend. Two Hall of Fames. And a documentary that put Lebanon on the national stage.#LebanonLegends #StripedInTradition pic.twitter.com/zTQ7gUZk2E — LebanonBoysBB (@LebanonBoysBB) May 28, 2026

Join us and become a member of the biggest #Purdue sports community on the Internet. With hoops recruiting, a president search–there's never been a better time. https://t.co/z1w2xtcShs pic.twitter.com/iLNsvj78Uv — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 28, 2026

The non-con is here.



👉 Games with Gonzaga, Iowa State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, DePaul.

👉 Indy Classic TBA.

👉 Two more EXH games planned. pic.twitter.com/JGic48Bfna — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 28, 2026

Headlines

Purdue Basketball schedule components coming together – GoldandBlack.com

This recruit will delay career to strengthen Mormon faith. Purdue basketball sees advantages – IndyStar.com

Big Ten volleyball schedule announced – PurdueAthletics.com

Six Purdue wrestlers headed to U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials – PurdueAthletics.com

Shot putter qualifies for NCAAs – PurdueAthletics.com

Freshman from Westfield did something ‘unheard of’ to lift Purdue golf to NCAA nationals – IndyStar.com

Birthdays

MAY 29

Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football

David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women’s Basketball

Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football

Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football

MAY 30

Leon Burtnett (dec. 6/1/21) (1943) Head Coach, Football

Greg Eifert (1961) Forward, Men’s Basketball

John Sarafin (1963) Linebacker, Football

Warren Moore (1978) Defensive End, Football

JaMarcus Shephard (1983) Assistant Coach, Football

Cory Trice (2000) Defensive Back, Football

Roxane Makolo (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball

MAY 31

Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football

Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football

Vince Carpenter (2003) Offensive Lineman, Football