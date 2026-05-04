University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 4
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Fromer IU quarterback Sorsby retains notable attorney in gambling scandal – On3.com
Track wins two events to close out season – Purduesports.com
Big Ten football power rankings after spring ball – On3.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 4
Jim Finley (1945) Halfback, Football
Tom Koby (1954) Running Back, Football
Brian Liston (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Grant Walker (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Jesse Watson (2006) Wide Receiver, Football