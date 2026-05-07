University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 7
Purdue Tweets/videos
ICYMI
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Men’s Basketball Rosters reaching high $ levels – On3.com
Weekly Word: Five for Five and more – GoldandBlack.com
Men’s Golf Headed to Corvallis Regional – Purduesports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 7
Kevin Holley (1965) Defensive Line, Football
Damon Lewis (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Katie Douglas (1979) Guard/Forward, Women’s Basketball
John Lampert (1983) Linebacker, Football
Lester Hardy III (1995), Athlete, Football