University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 7

Purdue’s #Indy500 ties run deep, from the engineers shaping the race to @PurdueBands welcoming fans home again.



Now we’re closer than ever thanks to our new home at @DallaraGroup HQ, just down the street from @IMS.



Learn about our shared tradition. ⬇️ https://t.co/SNdQoAmXan pic.twitter.com/lBvA6Z4Mdd