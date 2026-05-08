University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: May 8
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Headlines
Boiling Over: Purdue football and basketball recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 8
George Catavolos (1945) Halfback, Football
Bob Sheehy (1953) Tight End, Football
Ken Greene (1956) Assistant Coach, Football
Ron Likar (1956) Tight End, Football
Bob Lung (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Neil Luckianow (1957) Tight End, Football
Mike Scearce (1960) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Rick Ray (1970) Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball
Da’Wan Hunte (1995) Cornerback, Football
Aaron Banks (1997) Quarterback , Football
Graham Keller (1998) Offensive Line, Football
David Jenkins Jr. (1998) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 9
John Charles (dec. 2019) (1944) Defensive Back, Football
Bob Hurst (dec.) (1946) Halfback, Football
Bob Rohrbacher (1947) Linebacker, Football
Mike Brady (dec.) (1951) Center, Football
Pat Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Wayne Smith (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Terry Johnson (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Kevin Sellers (1973) Fullback, Football
Mike Jacobs (1979) Assistant Coach, Football
Gilbert Gardner (1982) Linebacker, Football
J.D. Dellinger (1997) Kicker, Football
Myles Homan (1997) Kicker, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 10
Jim Brush (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ryan Shorter (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Michele VanGorp (1977) Center, Women’s Basketball
Jon Holloway (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Carroll (1982) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Kyle Smith (1983) Free Safety, Football
Kieren Douglas (1998) Linebacker, Football
Cade Morgan (2000) Linebacker, Football