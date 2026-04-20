University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 20

“He’s a pro-style, throwing quarterback. That’s what he is. I’ve never had a kid with arm strength like him in well over 20 years of coaching now. So, just different the way he throws the ball, the way he delivers it, and the way he can see things. His scrambling ability is better than people would think. Being that big, sometimes people think when they’re that big, they can’t get out and move around. He actually moves extremely well outside of the pocket.”

– Brian Doll, coach of 2027 Purdue QB commit Jackie Ryder