University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 20
Purdue Tweets and Videos
Quote of the Day
“He’s a pro-style, throwing quarterback. That’s what he is. I’ve never had a kid with arm strength like him in well over 20 years of coaching now. So, just different the way he throws the ball, the way he delivers it, and the way he can see things. His scrambling ability is better than people would think. Being that big, sometimes people think when they’re that big, they can’t get out and move around. He actually moves extremely well outside of the pocket.”
– Brian Doll, coach of 2027 Purdue QB commit Jackie Ryder
Headlines
Purdue Basketball Recruiting Notebook: Key official visits, action in Indy and more – GoldandBlack.com
4-star PG Chase Richardson down to 5 schools – Rivals
Purdue post-spring depth chart: Special teams – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten bold predictions for 2026 – CBS Sports
For some NFL Draft prospects, joining the league now means a pay cut – The Athletic
Softball Sweeps Rutgers – PurdueSports.com
Baseball Sweeps Buckeyes – PurdueSports.com
Gearlds Signs Hannah Wickstrom, Nation’s 5th Leading Scorer – PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football
Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football
Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football
Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women’s Basketball