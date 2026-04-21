University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 21
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It’s home. The best thing about this is I knew everybody on staff previously, so when I came in, it felt like family. Having those relationships before I got here really helps.
– Kenneth Lowe on his return to Purdue
Headlines
Q&A: Returning Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe – GoldandBlack.com
NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: New offers, coaches on the road, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue spring ball review: Offensive line – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Recruiting Notebook: Key official visits, action in Indy and more – GoldandBlack.com
Who has time for a rebuild when your rival just broke college football? Purdue does – The Athletic
Boilermaker Birthdays
Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football
Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football