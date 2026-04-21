University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 21

Purdue Tweets and Video

Persistence pays off. 💪 Purdue is Indiana’s top public university and ranked among the best nationally in engineering, business and computer science, per @USNews’ 2026 rankings. Explore the rankings.👇 https://t.co/a1JTM58NW7 pic.twitter.com/YAWJDq3bhp — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 20, 2026

Let's keep that amazing April Energy pulsating through Alexander. #Purdue is 9-2 this month. #BoilerUp



📅 Midweek Rematch on a 75-degree Tuesday

✈️ California Dreamin' in the City of Angels pic.twitter.com/0GWxEsxYXb — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 20, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It’s home. The best thing about this is I knew everybody on staff previously, so when I came in, it felt like family. Having those relationships before I got here really helps.

– Kenneth Lowe on his return to Purdue

Headlines

Q&A: Returning Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe – GoldandBlack.com

NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: New offers, coaches on the road, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue spring ball review: Offensive line – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Recruiting Notebook: Key official visits, action in Indy and more – GoldandBlack.com

Who has time for a rebuild when your rival just broke college football? Purdue does – The Athletic



Boilermaker Birthdays

Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football

Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football

Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football