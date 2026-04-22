University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 22

Purdue Tweets and Video

The Southern Conference releases a statement in support of NCAA Tournament expansion with a few interesting principles:

– the 24-team, 12-game opening round should be made up of the lowest-ranked NET teams in the field (likely all AQ bids)

– NET calculations should be made public pic.twitter.com/4HvkAtbli4 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 21, 2026

Final from Alexander on a night in which there was an 80-minute lightning/rain delay pic.twitter.com/WqL3uFafu0 — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 22, 2026

NEW: Coaches sound off on College Football Playoff expansion w/ @Clowfb🏆



“16 is the right number, but only in a super-conference structure. You govern yourselves. The NCAA is not involved, and you have your own commissioner.”

– Kyle Whittingham



View: https://t.co/cFoEE1bGTs pic.twitter.com/EmHlX8B9wS — On3 (@On3) April 21, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It always comes back to toughness. That’s something at Purdue we’re always going to teach. As I got older, it was also about not making excuses. That’s something I try to instill in players — don’t make excuses, don’t give in. There’s always a way, and we have to figure it out, whether that’s together or in live action.”

– Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe

Headlines

An Oiler? A Colt? A Ram? Jim Everett’s wild and crazy NFL draft day 40 years ago – GoldandBlack.com

Q&A: Returning Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe – GoldandBlack.com

NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com

Texas pass catcher Kentorion King sets Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: What’s next for Purdue football post-spring ball – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue offers, locks in OV with DB Jordan Holman – Rivals

3 Homers Not Enough as ISU’s Big Inning Holds Up – Purdue Sports

Softball Sets 3 Records, Sweeps the Day – Purdue Sports

Boilermaker Birthdays

Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football

Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football

Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football

Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football

Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football

Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men’s Basketball