University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 22
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It always comes back to toughness. That’s something at Purdue we’re always going to teach. As I got older, it was also about not making excuses. That’s something I try to instill in players — don’t make excuses, don’t give in. There’s always a way, and we have to figure it out, whether that’s together or in live action.”
– Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe
Headlines
An Oiler? A Colt? A Ram? Jim Everett’s wild and crazy NFL draft day 40 years ago – GoldandBlack.com
Q&A: Returning Purdue assistant coach Kenneth Lowe – GoldandBlack.com
NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Texas pass catcher Kentorion King sets Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: What’s next for Purdue football post-spring ball – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue offers, locks in OV with DB Jordan Holman – Rivals
3 Homers Not Enough as ISU’s Big Inning Holds Up – Purdue Sports
Softball Sets 3 Records, Sweeps the Day – Purdue Sports
Boilermaker Birthdays
Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football
Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football
Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football
Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football
Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football
Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men’s Basketball