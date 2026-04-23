University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 23
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
Q: “Were you man-to-man defensively at St. Thomas?”
A: “Absolutely. No zone. Not even zone press. All man-to-man.”
– Purdue assistant Kenneth Lowe
Headlines
Weekly Word: College basketball’s deep issues, Purdue’s advantage and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue has competition for WR commit Dallas Crescenzo – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue spring ball review: Receivers – GoldandBlack.com
An Oiler? A Colt? A Ram? Jim Everett’s wild and crazy NFL draft day 40 years ago – GoldandBlack.com
NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
What I learned from studying 3,300 FBS transfers in the college football portal – The Athletic
Why some NFL coaches think the transfer portal is killing prospect development – The Athletic
Boilermaker Birthdays
Paul DeNuccio (dec.) (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brad McNulty (1953) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Paul Alekna (1962) Offensive Line, Football
Andre Janneman (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Eric Molfino (1971) Offensive Guard, Football
Kent Williams (1981) Director of Operations, Men’s Basketball
Ryan Davis (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Luis Vasquez (1986) Linebacker , Football
Jordan Shine (1993) Defensive Back, Football