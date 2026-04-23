University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 23

Purdue Tweets and Video

Keeping up the good work down the stretch of the semester 💪 pic.twitter.com/Jd8a9wN11M — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 22, 2026

Spotlight on @CJRichmond9 for the debut of @WLFISports' Dugout Dingers series.



CJ discussed his college baseball journey, becoming a Boilermaker & the legacy he wants to leave behind in his final season at #Purdue. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/4qBJWsHcMc — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 22, 2026

NEWS: FOX officially buys back 2026 Big Ten title game rights from NBC, sources tell @On3



The kicker? NBC had no choice but to sell if FOX wanted it back. It did.



Last year’s Indiana-Ohio St game was most watched title game (18.3 million viewers)https://t.co/s5IOYsAzCl — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 22, 2026

Quote of the Day

Q: “Were you man-to-man defensively at St. Thomas?”

A: “Absolutely. No zone. Not even zone press. All man-to-man.”

– Purdue assistant Kenneth Lowe

Headlines

Weekly Word: College basketball’s deep issues, Purdue’s advantage and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue has competition for WR commit Dallas Crescenzo – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue spring ball review: Receivers – GoldandBlack.com

An Oiler? A Colt? A Ram? Jim Everett’s wild and crazy NFL draft day 40 years ago – GoldandBlack.com

NFL draft drought? Purdue may be shut out in 2026 – GoldandBlack.com

What I learned from studying 3,300 FBS transfers in the college football portal – The Athletic

Why some NFL coaches think the transfer portal is killing prospect development – The Athletic

Boilermaker Birthdays

Paul DeNuccio (dec.) (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brad McNulty (1953) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Paul Alekna (1962) Offensive Line, Football

Andre Janneman (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football

Eric Molfino (1971) Offensive Guard, Football

Kent Williams (1981) Director of Operations, Men’s Basketball

Ryan Davis (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Luis Vasquez (1986) Linebacker , Football

Jordan Shine (1993) Defensive Back, Football