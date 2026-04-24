University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 24

“Purdue is my very last official visit. That’s a message that Coach Green did give to me. He said, he wants me to be at Purdue, but he also wants me to go and take all my visits, just to see everything. He’s a fan of man, so he wants me to be where I’m happy at, and he wants me there, but he wants me to also go and experience and listen to what everybody else is saying at the other schools so I can make the best decision for me,”

– 2027 Purdue DL target Zai’Vion Meads