University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: April 24
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“Purdue is my very last official visit. That’s a message that Coach Green did give to me. He said, he wants me to be at Purdue, but he also wants me to go and take all my visits, just to see everything. He’s a fan of man, so he wants me to be where I’m happy at, and he wants me there, but he wants me to also go and experience and listen to what everybody else is saying at the other schools so I can make the best decision for me,”
– 2027 Purdue DL target Zai’Vion Meads
Headlines
BOILING OVER: Basketball recruiting and notes, Boilermaker football and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Next season’s defensive approach and outlook – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue spring ball review: Running backs – GoldandBlack.com
Relationships have Purdue in top group for 2027 DL Zai’Vion Meads – GoldandBlack.com
College Sports Commission’s NIL enforcement is under attack – On3
The risk of diminishing returns by expanding the College Football Playoff too far – On3
Field of 64 Projections: Two new hosts headline changes to NCAA Tournament after Week 10 – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 24
Keevan Grimmett (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Don Myers (1960) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Brohm (1971) Head Coach, Football
Tricia Cullop (1971) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Mike Szany (deceased 10/1/2020) (1973) Offensive Guard, Football
David Boudia (1989) Olympic Diver, Men’s Swimming
T.J. Jallow (1996) Safety, Football
RJ Lopez (2004) Kicker, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 25
Tim Boykin (1956) Running Back, Football
Chuck Oliver (1959) Quarterback, Football
Chris Sedoris (1973) Center, Football
Brandon Kaser (1976) Punter, Football
Jeff Benjamin (1985) Defensive End, Football
Lakisha Freeman (1986) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Grady Eifert (1996) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Daniel Jacobsen (2006) Center, Men’s Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 26
Tiffany Young (dec.) (1978) Guard, Women’s Basketball