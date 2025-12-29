University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Dec. 29
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“I’m a little surprised. I’ve got a call in to Scott (Drew). I’m anxious to see what he tells me. If we’re dipping into guys who were drafted to the NBA. Shame on the NCAA, and shame on the coaches, too.”
– Tom Izzo on Baylor’s mid-season addition of former NBA draft pick James Nnaji
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Kent State – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: College basketball ringers, Purdue football and basketball and more – GoldandBlack.com
Who’s left and what’s next: Purdue’s LB room heading into 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Who’s left and what’s next: Purdue’s DL room heading into 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Roundball Roundup: Spacing, free throws, center productivity again and more – GoldandBlack.com
Boilers Fall in Big Ten Home Opener to Illinois – PurdueSports.com
Shondell Inks Transfer Lameen Mambu – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Dec. 29
John Pawlus (1965) Kicker, Football
Ashante Woodyard (1978) Cornerback, Football