University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Dec. 31

Purdue Tweets and Video

Purdue's offense the last four games.



FGs: 130-237 (.549)

3Ps: 39-99 (.394)

FTs: 54-66 (.818)

Efficiency: 130.4

A / TO Ratio: 2.10 (88 / 42) pic.twitter.com/XQFrHIp6Yy — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 30, 2025

☑️: Non-Con. Done.



🎬: The Kent State Quick Cut. pic.twitter.com/aUpEpcHoPi — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 30, 2025

Quote of the Day

“We’re winning, so that’s fun. But just seeing different guys because they all work hard and seeing their work come out benefits all of us.”

– Purdue guard Braden Smith

Headlines

Boilermaker Birthdays

Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football

John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football

John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Brian Thornson (dec. 12/28 2022) (1961) Punter, Football

Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Preston Nichols (1999) Offensive Lineman, Football

Nick Taylor (2001) Long Snapper, Football

Emily Monson (2004) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Jaheim Merriweather (2005) Running Back, Football